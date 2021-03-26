Seven-year-old Aimee takes other dog walkers to task with poo bag initiative in north-east village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Irresponsible dog walkers in a north-east village have been taken to task by a determined seven-year-old.

Aimee-Leigh Millar has created more than a dozen “poop bag holders” and attached them to posts and fences around half of New Pitsligo so far.

The idea came about when the youngster was walking her two dogs Lacey and Abbey, a Lab – Collie cross and a Jack Russell, during lockdown.

And what started as just three dispensers at the local shop, school gates and bus stop has grown into a village-wide initiative to encourage others to pick up after their pets.

Aimee’s mum, Emma Russell, said: “We went to Pitfour Lake and they had poo bag dispensers around there, and she asked could we do the same for the village as sometimes it got quite bad with dogs’ mess.

“The village hasn’t tried anything like this before so she sat and recycled milk cartons by stuffing them all with poo bags, before attaching them near the worst affected areas in the village.

“She’s made 15 so far and is determined to do the rest of the village too. I’m really proud of her.

“It’s definitely making a difference and there has been less mess along the routes in certain places. I know because we’ve had to refill the holders, meaning people are using the bags.”

© Supplied by Nicola Russell

And despite having less time on her hands now she’s returned to primary three at New Pitsligo Primary School, the thoughtful and determined youngster still intends to create enough to cover the popular dog walking routes around the remaining half of the village.

“There was a post put on Facebook about what she’d done and she couldn’t believe how many people commented on it and liked what she’s been doing,” Ms Russell, a mum and stepmum-of-two, added.

“She was shocked and pleased people were taking notice of the problem.”

As a result of her selfless community spirit, Aimee-Leigh has been awarded a “community spirit” award certificate and an early Easter egg from New Pitsligo Community Council.

Other villagers are being encouraged to keep the dispensers fully stocked by donating bags when they pass.