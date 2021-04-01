Mortuary given go-ahead against planners’ advice and in spite of objections

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Plans to build a new chapel of rest in Portsoy have been given the go-ahead despite opposition from officers and residents.

Some villagers objected to the plans for the mortuary in Burnside Street for fears mourners would block tourists from reaching their popular harbour.

They also claimed it would eat up the village’s recreation space and restrict access to a nearby sheltered housing complex.

However, the plans submitted by GP Waypoint Design on behalf of funeral director David Urquhart of Glenglassaugh Workshops, were given the thumbs up by Banff and Buchan Area Committee yesterday.

© EVENING EXPRESS

Banff councillor Glen Reynolds put forward the motion to overturn a recommendation from officers that the plans be refused on the grounds the chapel would not be adequately serviced in terms of car parking provision and could also increase flood risks elsewhere.

He said afterwards: “In determining this application, it was important to ensure that the representations from those people who opposed the application, were considered alongside the merits of the application.

“This matter was previously deferred to enable further evidence to be submitted with regard to the potential flood risk at the location. The committee was seemingly reassured by the evidence and representations from the applicants and their agents, that the flooding risk was historic and drainage works had facilitated this.

“Speaking personally, I was very impressed by what the applicants had said in relation to the facility addressing the needs of the Portsoy community that will be able to pay their last respects to loved ones locally, and without needing to travel out with Portsoy to do so.

“Issues surrounding parking and the car parking facilities were also comprehensively discussed, allaying fears in this respect, along with the minimal amount of footfall and activity around the site.”

The premises was previously used as a place of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses twice a week until the hall there was demolished in the 1980s.

The new building will host a chapel equipped with a lectern and organ. It will also include rooms for families to visit the deceased, an interview room, a mortuary with built-in coffin racks, and toilets.