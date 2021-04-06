Investigation into tragic death of Turriff farmer, 21, continues as further tributes are paid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A joint investigation is continuing into the tragic incident which claimed the life of north-east farmer Caroline Rennie.

The 21-year-old, of Turriff, is understood to have died in an accident involving machinery on her family farm on Saturday afternoon.

It’s believed she was working in a field off the A947 south of Turriff, helping to sow grain, when the incident occurred.

The road was closed for a second time following Saturday’s accident to allow for further investigations 24 hours later, and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is looking into the incident.

Miss Rennie’s heartbroken family described her as a “full of life, full of fun and much loved” young woman who was a “great friend to everyone who knew her”.

A HSE spokeswoman said: “HSE is aware of the incident and working with Police Scotland.”

A force spokeswoman said the road was closed on Sunday in order for “further investigations to be carried out”.

Miss Rennie has been described as a “passionate” and “dynamic” farmer with further kind words being shared by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs national chairwoman, Gemma Bruce.

She said: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to Caroline’s family during this devastating time.

“The tragic passing of our Turriff JAC member has shook our community to the core. Caroline was a committed, fun loving member and a friend to so many.

“We hope that Caroline’s family and young farmer friends can find a little peace and comfort during this difficult time by thinking of the fond memories shared.”

Agricultural leaders said the harrowing incident served as a reminder of the “enormous challenges when working with machinery and livestock”.