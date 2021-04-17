North-east’s mystery gift-giver maintains anonymity despite widespread village acclaim

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The mystery woman who has gifted more than 58 unique crochet keepsakes, appearing daily and anonymously through New Pitsligo, hopes the unique offerings will help raise spirits in the village.

She has been bringing joy and surprise to villagers during lockdown, attaching dozens of quirky little crocheted characters to park benches, lamp posts, trees and fences throughout the village.

Her efforts, perhaps planted in the cover of darkness, have been recognised by the village’s community council through a “Community Spirit Award”.

“What this lady is doing is absolutely amazing and she’s so determined she doesn’t want anyone knowing who she is,” said the group’s secretary, Julie-Ann Whyte.

“When I contacted her to let her know about the award she actually cried.

“She was not expecting this reaction, but her creations are making peoples’ days.

“This person is not only taking the time to crochet these gifts but it also taking the time to write little messages for the finder.”

© Supplied by Julie-Ann Whyte

The keepsakes, which have ranged from pink octopuses and colourful starfish to doughnuts and rainbows, are all hand-knitted and complete with an uplifting few words.

“They’re all numbered and we know that we’re up to number 58 being found,” Mrs Whyte said.

“There were kids out intentionally looking for them at the weekend and one elderly lady the other day found one on her walk.

“It really made her day as she has been struggling during lockdown.

“They are really very cute and they’re brightening up not just the village but everyone’s day.”

The items have been hailed for helping to bring the community together and are being shared on Facebook, tagged as “Random Acts of Crochet Kindness”.

“All of a sudden they’ve become a positive message and it has become a real buzz,” Mrs Whyte added.

“Now kids and adults alike are on the looking out for a crocheted goody and are so quick to share their find on social media and thank the mystery lady in question.

“She’s even started making a few to plant around New Deer after villagers there said they wished they had something like this going on.”

© Supplied by Julie-Ann Whyte

The mystery Good Samaritan has been awarded the community council’s monthly Community Spirit certificate and a gift voucher.

On a special Easter-themed instalment on a bench at the weekend, she wrote: “During these difficult times I hope my creation, made with love and patience, has brought a smile to you and brightens your day.

“I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming response, which I never expected from my little creations.

“Please don’t despair, I have made so many with more on their way. As in life, there is always more on the way.”

Last month, seven-year-old Aimee-Leigh Millar was recognised with a village award for her dog poop bag initiative aimed at cleaning up its streets, paths and green spaces.