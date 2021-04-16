Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seafood processors have demanded more support in the wake of Covid and Brexit – claiming the industry has been left scrambling “in its hour of greatest need”.

The Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) has accused the UK and Scottish governments of failing to fully help the sector weather the challenges which have emerged over the last year.

It is warning that, without further intervention, jobs will be lost to ports in other countries and “won’t come back”.

In January, after the UK left the European Union, the fish and shellfish industries suffered an 83% slump in exports – wiping out almost £700 million in income.

Processors found the impact of this further compounded the issues they were already facing from Covid.

This was highlighted when one Peterhead firm found its capacity was cut from 10,000 daily boxes to 6,500 during the pandemic – and falling to just 400 post-Brexit.

Financial help has been offered to the seafood and aquaculture sectors through a £23 million scheme to help offset losses caused by delays of exporting to EU countries.

But the SSA says the initiative does not go far enough and has called for greater support.

Its chief executive, Jimmy Buchan, said the pay-outs on offer only cover 50% of the lost cash.

He also said larger businesses are being left out, alongside firms opting not to ship smaller consignments where exporting costs would be greater than the value of the goods.

Mr Buchan said: “The truth is that while the financial support that has been forthcoming has been gratefully received, its partial nature means that businesses are being left in great difficulties in their hour of greatest need.

“There have been a lot of promises relating to smoothing the export path post-Brexit, but very few of them have been delivered.”

Questions over further funding

Earlier this year the UK government announced a £100m fund to help modernise fishing fleets and the processing industry, in addition to a further £32m to replace money which would have come from the EU.

But Mr Buchan said questions still remain over the cash, adding: “This funding package now looks like a convenient headline designed to appease the sector.

“When will they start taking bids, who will be eligible, when will pay-outs be made?

“We need to know but we are greeted with silence on this at every turn.”

He also called on the Scottish Government to use its devolved powers and set out more clarity over how businesses can access emergency cash.

“It is time for both governments to step up to the plate and back up their promises with meaningful action,” Mr Buchan added.

“This sector is the backbone of many rural Scottish communities and a source of jobs as well as world-class seafood.

“If we don’t support these businesses and jobs they will be lost to other regions and other countries and they won’t come back.”

A Defra spokesman said: “We recognise the difficulties faced by UK seafood businesses affected by both the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges of adjusting to new export requirements earlier this year.

“The £23 million fund provided by the UK Government, covering the Seafood Disruption Support Scheme and the Seafood Response Fund has so far provided targeted support to 2,000 eligible catching and aquaculture businesses, with further payments to be made this month.

“In the longer term, the Prime Minister has also announced a further £100 million to help rejuvenate the industry and coastal communities across the UK.”

The UK and Scottish governments were both approached for comment.