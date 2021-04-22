‘None of us are experts, but we do our best’: Green-fingered volunteers delighted as floral scheme expands to Peterhead for the first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Buchan’s town and villages will be looking blooming lovely again this summer thanks to an £18,000 cash boost for local gardening groups and volunteers.

The money has been approved this week by the Buchan area committee, offering up a £17,000 pot for green-fingered voluntary groups to dip into through the Brighter Buchan Villages Initiative.

And £1,000 has been set aside for the revival of the Buchan In Bloom competition.

For the first time, and despite being a town, Peterhead will be included in the Brighter Buchan Villages handout – meaning there’ll be cash up for grabs for trowel-wielding Good Samaritans there too.

Banff and Buchan area manager, Amanda Roe, said: “Historically Peterhead hasn’t been included in the Brighter Villages scheme, partly because the council’s own landscape service manages much of the public green space and planting.

“However, there is increasing interest from local community groups in supporting planting in different neighbourhoods across the town.”

Up to £1,000 for each village and town will be distributed with the help of the Buchan Development Partnership, and can be used for the likes of equipment, storage and tools.

“Working flat out and very hard”

Peterhead councillor, Stephen Calder, said: “I am very pleased to see that Peterhead has now been included.

“Historically a lot of that was done by landscape services but what that has resulted in is groups like Civic Pride doing an absolute host of work like at Landale Gardens, and they’re also doing litter picking and various things like that – working flat out and very hard.

“They’re having to dig into their own pockets for volunteers expenses, so the £1,000 will go some way towards that.”

© Supplied by Peterhead Civic Prid

Peterhead Civid Pride’s eight-strong team of volunteers took over the planting in Landale Gardens three years ago and have had limited access to funding so far.

Volunteer Theresa Ritchie explained how they were determined to restore what had become an unloved beauty spot to its former glory.

She said: “This is our third season working at the gardens and we’ve just taken on the space outside the library too.

“None of us are experts, but we do our best. We took on Landale Road because it was neglected and we thought we could make a difference.

“Formerly they were the jewel in the crown of gardens in the north-east, but back then there were two full-time gardeners tending them.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“People remember the glory days. We do spend our own money trying to improve the gardens and get little bits of funding here and there, but we are out of pocket sometimes due to vandalism, so it’s encouraging to know there’s £1,000 going for us to apply for.”

The same sum is also being granted to the Buchan Development Partnserhip, which organises the Buchan in Bloom and Buchan Beginning to Bloom competitions. Both were cancelled last year but the former will return this spring.

Partnership development officer Diane Tait said: “Our directors and support group are keen supporters of this initiative, as the benefits are not only having beautiful floral displays and seeing villages look their best, it’s also that the shared interest and the element of competition brings community members together and encourages community pride.

“This year after lockdown, we will all probably appreciate looking at the lovely floral displays; they definitely make villages look more welcoming for visitors and locals alike.

“The competition is not just about flowers, the judges look at the use of perennials, shrubbery, cleanliness and are interested in environmentally friendly practices like the reuse of recycled materials for planters.”