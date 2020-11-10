Three cases of Covid-19 confirmed at north-east primary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents at a north-east primary school have called for better communication after three pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents at Lochpot Primary School in Fraserburgh were told yesterday that two cases had been confirmed at the school – three days after another child tested positive.

Now parents have claimed the guidance from the school has been confusing, and called for clearer instructions on what they should do.

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: “I have concerns about the communication. The letter sent on Monday was saying keep the kids home then the e-mail was saying send them in. It’s confusing for parents who are left wondering what’s the protocol?

“They seem to be doing well and I know it’s stressful for everybody but when you are putting your children into the hands of other people you want reassurance that they know what they are doing.

“I’m not blaming the school at all as it’s not their fault. The head teacher is there to educate our children and shouldn’t have to send these letters. The Scottish Government or council should be taking more responsibility. There should be clear guidance in place and somebody in place to manage it.

“It’s not the teachers’ fault but it leads down the line if they are not being advised properly.

“This is a global pandemic. Somebody high up should be taking responsibility for how the news is shared and how every school deals with it.”

The Robertson Road school remains open to pupils and nobody has needed to self-isolate as a close contact of the second pair of confirmed cases.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Alison Little said: “All areas where the cases pent time have been thoroughly cleaned on top of our enhanced cleaning already in place.

“We know you will find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with NHS and Grampian HPT.”