Thieves steal fridge in north-east holiday home raid

Thieves have stolen a fridge from a north-east holiday home.

The fridge was among the white goods have been taken from the property in Newseat, Tyrie, near Fraserburgh some time between December 6 and December 20.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, or who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

A spokesman added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to remind property owners to make sure that their property and vehicles are secured as thoroughly as possible and not to leave valuable items unattended or in plain sight.

“It is worth considering security cameras or lights which may act as a suitable deterrent against thieves.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.