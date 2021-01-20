Fraserburgh’s £5.8m regeneration scheme outlines next priority projects as programme enters its final 12 months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A renovation of Anderson House and creation of 26 new homes are next on the agenda of a £5.8 million regeneration scheme in the north-east.

Fraserburgh 2021 conservation area regeneration scheme is entering its final year and is going to be one which promises further significant investment in the town.

The programme has already brought about the three-year revamp of Saltoun Square’s Faithlie Centre and work is ongoing on the creation of a hotel in the former John Trail bookshop and Clydesdale bank premises in the town centre.

And now Fraserburgh Regeneration Development Partnership, is entering the final year of the community-led regeneration project.

Partnership chairman and town councillor Brian Topping, said: “It is heartening to see so much progress being made on a wealth of tremendous projects right here in the heart of Fraserburgh. So much has been achieved over the last few years to improve facilities in the town, attract visitors and business and raise aspirations.

“The investment from Aberdeenshire Council and our generous funding partners has been vital in securing the long-term vitality of our town and I sincerely hope this is just the start of even more great things to come for the Broch in the fullness of time.”

Plans are also already approved for improvements at Kirk Brae, as repairs to the Saltoun Mausoleum and Temperance Fountain continue.

Meanwhile an £80,000 Glover Birthplace, a memorial to Thomas Blake Glover in the form of a Japanese-themed courtyard garden at Commerce Street, is due to begin this spring.

Next up is repairs to the town’s only Category A-listed building Anderson House on Frithside Street. Work on the Archibald Simpson-designed historic home begins this month.

Work is also due to commence this month on the much-anticipated Cross Street development on the site of the former Barbours Garage where Grampian Housing Association will be creating 26 two-bed and nine one-bed residential flats.

Banff and Buchan area committee chairwoman Doreen Mair added: “This has been a hugely-difficult year for everyone in Fraserburgh – as it has been for those across the UK and beyond. We are delighted that we are once again seeing our regeneration activities gain momentum to bring more of our historic town-centre buildings back into use.

“The Faithlie Centre has already become a focal point for the community and we were all proud when it won the Re-use of Buildings category in this year’s Scottish Design Awards.

“We look forward to welcoming the community move into the building once Covid restrictions are relaxed.

“Regeneration of the former John Trail Bookshop and Clydesdale Bank will also provide us with much-needed hotel capacity and give a huge economic boost to the town centre once completed.

“We fully recognise that such transformational change takes time, but we are really starting to reap the benefits of these varied projects which will increase opportunities, grow the local economy and improve people’s lives in the fullness of time.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s small grant fund is also supporting a number of transformational projects including traditional shopfront restorations being brought about by business and property owners.