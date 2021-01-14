Man charged with attempted murder after alleged machete attack in Fraserburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an alleged machete attack in a north-east town.

Emergency services attended the Moray Road area of Fraserburgh during the morning of December 27, and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police taped off Moray Road and a section of the pavement on Hamilton Road in the wake of the incident.

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder, as well as another serious assault, in connection with the matter.

Louis Stacey appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a total of three charges.

The 21-year-old faces a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He is also charged with assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, and with being in possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

It is understood the alleged offences involve the use of a machete.

Stacey, whose general address was given in court documents as Tottenham, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case was committed for further examination and Stacey was released on bail in the meantime.

No date has been fixed yet for his next appearance in connection with the allegations.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 7.59am on December 27 to attend an incident in Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police said they had received a report of a “serious assault” and that a 27-year-old man had been taken to hospital.

No information was available as to the extent of injuries.