‘Angry and emotional’ electrician deliberately mounted pavement and ran over man in Fraserburgh

An “angry and emotional” north-east electrician deliberately ran over a man following a fracas.

Daniel Hewison, 23, was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday after admitting attacking Mark Innes by mounting a pavement and driving towards him.

Others jumped out of the way to evade the oncoming vehicle, but Mr Innes was hit and left with severe injuries to his head.

Hewison was originally charged with attempting to murder Mr Innes and another man and two women following the attack in Fraserburgh on August 7, 2019.

He denied the offence and a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier acquitted him of the murder bid and convicted him of a lesser charge of assaulting Mr Innes to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Judge Lady Scott acknowledged that Hewison had admitted the offence to police on the day.

The court heard that Hewison felt angry and was in an emotional state after earlier being punched and kicked when the offence took place.

Police collision investigators concluded that a deliberate act was the most likely cause of the collision which resulted in Mr Innes being injured.

After Hewison struck the victim he was carried along on the bonnet of the car before falling onto the ground at Chapelhill Road.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Hewison was working as an apprentice electrician at the time but lost his job.

Mr Moggach said the offence “arose from rash, impulsive, heat of the moment actions” by Hewison.

Hewison has already spent more than a year in jail on remand.