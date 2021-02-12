Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
News / North East / Fraserburgh

North-east industrial park in line for new lease of life as office, business and fish processing plant after decade of neglect

by Kathryn Wylie
February 12, 2021, 5:47 pm
© Duncan BrownFraserburgh's South Harbour Road. (ROSS/BROWN)
Fraserburgh's South Harbour Road. (ROSS/BROWN)

A disused Fraserburgh industrial site is in line for an expansion to include office and business space as well as the extension of a fish processing plant.

Portside Quays’ application to redevelop the land at South Harbour Road is being recommended for approval at Banff and Buchan area committee’s next meeting.

© Courtesy Portside Quays
Plans a new business development site in Fraserburgh.

The company wants to build four buildings which will include offices and business units for the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, creating up to six jobs, and other firms in the future.

The plans, submitted on the firm’s behalf by Aberdeen-based Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects, say access to the site, disused for the past decade, would be from a new junction.

If approved this could be the first phase of the project with a second phase potentially including two drive-throughs, a retail unit, and additional units for other businesses.

