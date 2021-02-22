North-east Boys Brigade captain charts centenary of Fraserburgh battalion in new book

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Michael Strachan was just five when he joined the Boys Brigade – and almost 30 years later he has written the book on it.

It was 1993 when Mr Strachan became part of the Fraserburgh branch, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

The “Broch loon through and through” worked through the ranks before becoming captain of 1st Rosehearty Company in 2016.

Mr Strachan has now studiously researched the various competitions, camps, awards, honours and achievements of the 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade for a book marking its 100 years.

The 33-year-old, who is now a former member and works as collections manager at the Scottish Lighthouse Museum in Fraserburgh, told the P&J about what he had uncovered.

He said: “The theme of the book is to show how the battalion has changed over the years, but also more or less stayed the same.

“It shows the names and the faces have may be different but we are still the same company, being renewed time and again with people and focused on putting out good citizens.”

A good grounding in life

The 1st Fraserburgh BBs was founded in 1921 by James Wilson, who formed the town’s five companies, of which three remain and form part of the 10-strong Buchan Battalion’s companies.

“When 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade first started they had 80 to 90 boys on the roll every year,” Mr Strachan said.

“As time has gone on, there must have been thousands of boys have gone through that company.

“The BBs is a Christian organisation so there’s that aspect of it but we are also very keen to give the boys a good grounding in life, and a good start to their youth that will see them into adulthood.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

The 116-page A4 book, entitled 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade: The First Hundred, is 10 years in the making.

It features more than 200 photographs of the company through the years, and has been passed through the hands of past captains and members for input.

Other images were contributed from Anchor section officer of 40 years, Sheila Watt, and Mabel Sinclair, whose husband Alistair was a captain of 12 years and created his own book to commemorate the battalion’s jubilee in 1981.

Mr Strachan added: “The 1st battalion has always been a camping company so we’ve lots of private pictures from camps to Haddo House, Aboyne and latterly in the 1970s to Troon,

“They were a keep-fit company so were really into their gymnastics and field competitions against other local companies, too, as well as competing at a couple international competitions.

“Old boys might well spot themselves or family members in the old photos. A lot are private photos from camps in years gone by that were in the family and others were kindly handed in by people when they heard I was doing the book.”

The book is on sale today from R&S Dyga newsagents on Broad Street, on this ebay site or by emailing michaelstrachan3@hotmail.com, while any profits will go towards the 1st Fraserburgh BBs’ planned centenary camp to Salou in October.