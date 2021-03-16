Fraserburgh’s former bank will rise from the ashes as part of new £1.3m Phoenix Hotel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The £124,000 extension of an already-approved new Fraserburgh hotel has been backed by councillors who hope it will bring a boost to both jobs and tourism in the region.

Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs had already backed the £1.3 million conversion of the former John Trail bookshop at 5-13 Mid Street into a hotel.

Work is well underway on that project through the town’s ambitious 2021 regeneration project.

Further plans to extend that new hotel into the adjacent former Clydesdale Bank in Broad Street had, however, met with some objections from neighbours concerned it would cause parking and traffic problems.

© Duncan Brown

The Banff and Buchan area committee has now backed the refurbishment of the old bank building.

It will provide additional bedrooms to the already-under construction hotel, with new toilets created within the old vault and a bar built in the original banking hall.

‘Absolutely fantastic project’

Town councillor Charles Buchan welcomed the proposals and argued the town was currently suffering a “huge loss” with vendors being kept away due to lack of provision and bed space when Fraserburgh has hosted events such as conferences.

“The town is very deficient in hotel beds and this has been to the detriment of many of our business and industries, especially the engineering and harbour industries,” he said.

“I think this is an absolutely fantastic project for the town. It is a great extension to the John Trail building and I 100% support it.”

The development plan, being led by the North East Scotland Preservation Trust, will cost up to £1.3 million, with the extension plans estimated at £124,000.

North-east couple David and Sharon Watt, who run the Davron Hotel in Rosehearty, have agreed to take on the 40-guest business, spanning both Broad Street and Mid Street, once it has been restored.

They will call it the Phoenix Hotel as a nod to the John Trail building’s tumultuous past.

Committee chairwoman Doreen Mair added: “Fraserburgh is extremely short of hotel space.

“It is hampering our businesses and it is also hampering tourism.

“In light of the past year I think a lot more folk will be taking local holidays as well as foreign ones when they can go.

“We want to attract them to Fraserburgh.

“There’s a renewed surfing scene in Fraserburgh. There are loads of folk coming to the town for various businesses. This will absolutely transform the town centre.

“This building has lain empty for quite a few years now and no alternative use has been found for it.

“I am behind this project and agree with the officers that there are sufficient parking spaces.”

Rising from the ashes

The old John Trail Bookshop building has lain derelict since a devastating blaze a decade ago. The bank, meanwhile, has been empty since it closed in 2017.

Fellow ward councillor Brian Topping added: “I do appreciate concerns brought forward by the six objectors about parking, but I think we have had that explained.

“If there is adequate parking in the surrounding area that can hopefully offset the concerns going forward.

“A lot of hard work, dedication and commitment has gone in to regenerating the town and it’s not just about renovating buildings it’s about creating jobs and tourism opportunities too.”

It is hoped the hotel will be completed in 2022.