Would-be Relay for Life charity supporters urged to walk with purpose at new event at Pitfour estate

Cancer Research supporters are being asked to put their best socially-distant foot forward for a team of Peterhead fundraising volunteers’ latest event.

The 19th annual Relay For Life was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in August, but now organisers are hosting a new fundraiser at Pitfour Lake.

The walk, near Mintlaw, takes place on Sunday, November 15, and walkers are being asked to register for a time slot in advance.

The Relay for Life event has raised more than £2 million for Cancer Research since it was first held in 2001. Last year’s event along raised almost £166,000.

A spokeswoman said: “Half of us will be affected by cancer in our lives and we want to try and reduce this number as much as possible.

“That, however, takes a lot of money and hard work from talented and dedicated scientists, and motivated and enthusiastic fundraisers.

“As if raising money for Cancer Research UK at a stunning venue, walking for exercise and fostering good mental health as a result isn’t a enough reason to come and join us, there will be also be a drink and fine piece at the end too.

“There will also be the opportunity to win some amazing prizes in our raffle thanks to the very kind donations of local businesses and local fundraisers.”

Slots, between 11am and 3.30pm can be booked for £5 per adult and £3 per under-18.

Walkers must adhere to lockdown restrictions on households per

To sign up visit the Cancer Research website.