Staff member at north-east department store tests positive for Covid-19

A north-east firm has closed one of its shops for a deep clean after a member of staff there tested positive for coronavirus.

George Donald furniture store in Peterhead has asked seven workers to self-isolate for a fortnight after one member of staff tested positive on Tuesday.

The family-run store, which has multiple shops in the town, closed its St Andrews Street furniture store for the day and was expected to reopen as normal today, staffed with workers from other stores for the next fortnight.

Derek Donald, manager, said: “On Tuesday morning a staff member in our furniture building reported contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was instructed by us to isolate for 14 days.

“On Wednesday morning the same staff member informed us that she had been tested positive.

“We then gathered all other staff from the furniture building and have instructed a further seven members of staff to isolate for 14 days as per government regulations.

“We have had to close our furniture building today for deep cleaning and hope to open tomorrow albeit with staff redeployed from elsewhere within Donalds.

“The clothing, flooring, household and TV departments are trading as before with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in the shop.”

Meanwhile seven workers at a north-east fish factory have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Three staff at Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, and following rapid testing, four more of them have since returned positive results.

Ninety colleagues working closely with those affected have been asked to self-isolate as they await test results.

A Macduff Shellfish spokeswoman confirmed that a deep clean had been conducted of the entire facility, including using fogging machines.