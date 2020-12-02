Town’s first producers’ market set for regular comeback after hundreds turn out in support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 20 local producers and hundreds of shoppers flocked to Peterhead town centre for the first outdoor market there at the weekend.

Organised by business improvement group Rediscover Peterhead, the event, in Drummers Corner, has been hailed such a success it will become a regular fixture in the town from next spring.

Leslie Forsyth, Rediscover Peterhead manager, said: “As Aberdeenshire’s largest town, Peterhead is well-placed to support a market and we were delighted with the success of our inaugural market.

“It is proven that markets help to bring shoppers into town centres and that’s what we are hoping to see in Peterhead.

“The businesses of the town have had an extremely tough few months and anything we can do to encourage people to shop in the town centre has to be a good thing for all the local businesses.”

As well as food and drink, gifts and arts and crafts, the market also offered a chance for local charities such as RNLI Peterhead and the Buchanhaven Heritage Society to raise much-needed funds.

The five-hour market incorporated social distancing measures, with a one-way system in place and hand sanitising stations between each stall.

The market is to become a regular feature on the town centre calendar, taking place on the first Saturday of each month from April 21, 2021.

Suppliers interesting in hosting a stall at the next market can contact the Rediscover Peterhead website or Facebook page, or email mail@rediscover-peterhead.co.uk.