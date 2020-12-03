Tributes paid to cyclist and village stalwart killed in crash near Boddam

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east villager who was killed in a crash has been remembered as a “supportive” part of his tight-knit community.

Robert Cowie, 52, died at the scene of the incident on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, close to his home village of Boddam, on Wednesday afternoon.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident were uninjured and the road was closed for several hours as police investigated the circumstances.

Mr Cowie, who lived with his mother in the village’s Rocksley Drive, has been described as a well-liked local who was Boddam born and bred.

Ashan Nadeem, of the village’s convenience store, said Mr Cowie was a loyal customer, long-standing resident and a “quiet” man.

“The family has lived here for a long time,” Mr Nadeem said.

“I know him as a customer and he was a quiet kind of guy. He’d come in for his papers nearly every day in the morning since I started here five years ago.

“He lived with his mum and had two brothers, one in the village and one down south.

“It’s very tragic and very sad news for the village.”

Colin Clark, assistant manager at the Seaview Hotel, added: “He always came to support us on a Friday night and came for a drink and a chat.

“I’ve been here the last two years and in that time he’s been really supportive of the bar and always came to speak to everyone else.

“It’s a shame to hear what has happened.”

Tributes have poured in on social media since news of Mr Cowie’s death emerged.

One Boddam resident, Lisa Balloch, wrote: “You will be sorely missed in the village, Robert.”

Shirley Cruickshank added: “So sad, I was thinking of him today when I was sitting in the queue of traffic.”

The incident happened about 2.30pm and involved a grey Seat Ateca car and a white Volkswagen Crafter van.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances while officers provide support to Mr Cowie’s family, who were too upset to comment last night.

Witnesses and anyone who saw Mr Cowie cycling on Wednesday afternoon are being sought.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected and particularly with Robert’s family and friends.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about the collision and has not already spoken to officers to contact police as soon as possible.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw Robert cycling southwards on the A90 around the time of the collision.”

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 1710 of Wednesday, December 2.