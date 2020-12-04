‘A bit of door landed in the garden’: Neighbours tell of shock after explosion in Peterhead home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Neighbours evacuated from their homes after a north-east flat was severely damaged in a gas explosion say they heard a loud rumbling before glass and debris went flying into their gardens.

Emergency services were called to a street near Peterhead seafront at around 8.15pm on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured at the blast at 37 North Street, however a fire service spokeswoman said that a cat was rescued from the property and was treated with an “oxygen therapy kit” at the scene.

The blast-hit house remained cordoned off yesterday while gas engineers, police and contractors carried out investigations.

Connor Friend, who lives at 29 North Street, almost immediately behind the affected building, said the incident came as a “huge shock” to neighbours.

“I went to my bed at 8pm and then there was a crash,” he said.

“It was a bit of door or window landing in the garden from the explosion. The window came right off.

“It was a loud bang and I wondered what had happened. I went straight downstairs and looked out the window to see the flames.

“The fire brigade came quickly and all of the houses round about were evacuated. We were out for about 20 minutes.”

The 18-year-old, who moved into the house just three days ago with his mum and Staffy Zeus, added: “The dog was scared, and I think there was a fear that it might spread.

“The flat above where the explosion came from is damaged too. The floors and ceilings are damaged.”

It is believed around four households were evacuated to an adjacent street.

Yesterday afternoon pieces of window and broken glass were still strewn around the home and the neighbouring RJ Seafish shop and car park.

One neighbour in nearby Great Stuart Street said she was taking her dog back in when the explosion happened, which she said sounded like a “really big rumble”.

“I never thought anything about it until people started messaging me on Facebook asking if I was alright,” she said.

“They closed the road and the drilling started about 11pm. I never thought much about it but when I went out to work at 8am I was surprised to hear them still drilling.

“I assumed the big rumble was something down the harbour.

“I’m surprised, too, that the police are still there. It’s good news nobody was hurt.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Gas Network (SGN) said: “We are still on site and we are still carrying out safety checks to confirm that the explosion is not linked to our gas network.

“Work is continuing and we are liaising with the police.

“As soon as the safety checks are complete we will ensure the property is left in a safe condition.”

A police spokesman added: “We were made aware of a suspected gas explosion at a property on North Street in Peterhead around 8.15pm on Wednesday.

“Officers attended and assisted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“Nobody was injured.”

Two fire crews extinguished the fire caused by the explosion and managed to contain the damage.

Paramedics are also understood to have attended, however, were not required