New 26-home development planned for north-east village

An area of disused land in the north-east village of Fetterangus has been chosen as the site for 26 new homes.

Ellon firm JKR Contractors Limited hope to build a mixture of three and four-bedroom homes and affordable homes on the site at Ferguson Street.

The former works site backs on to Fetterangus School, Pitfour Crescent and the Mintlaw Community Church hall.

In addition to the homes, there would be parking for 58 cars.

Bucksburn-based Ken Mathieson Architectural Design has submitted drawings to Aberdeenshire Council’s planning department for consideration.

They detail a mix of housing types, with 12 of those proposed to be three-bedroom terraced homes, while a further four would be three-bedroom semi-detaches houses.

Six more would be three bed affordable homes, two more would be detached three-bedroom bungalows and the final two would be four-bedroom detached houses.

The application will go before planning officers at the local authority in the coming weeks.