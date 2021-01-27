New attractions boost £20,000 expansion of Peterhead trail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Five new instalments to the existing Peterhead Trail have been welcomed in the hope developing the five-year-old tourist route will increase visitors to the town’s attractions.

The walking tour round the fishing port highlights more than 400 years of history, stories, events and local scandals through the use of information panels at key locations.

Now thanks to community input with suggestions of new sites to be added, including Peterhead Prison Museum and the site of the former Peterhead Football Club’s grounds at the former recreation park at Morrison’s supermarket site, it’s linked up the entire town.

Panels have also been erected on the corner of Balmoor Terrace and Hay Crescent depicting the club’s history, while new panels have also been added at Meethill Reform Tower, the Scottish Maritime Academy and the old St. Peter’s Churchyard.

Aberdeenshire Council town centre project officer, David McCubbin, said: “The trail is all about the town and most importantly it belongs to the people of Peterhead – past, present and future.

“The group agreed to create a new link between Peterhead Prison Museum and town centre to maximise the economic opportunities of attracting visitors into the town centre.”

A new website www.peterheadtrail.co.uk – and social media channels have been developed to promote the trail, alongside a trail map and leaflet.

The project has enjoyed a £20,000 investment funded equally by the council’s regeneration budget and the Scottish Government’s coastal communities fund.

Norman Smith, Buchan area committee and Peterhead Development Partnership chairman, added: “The Peterhead Trail has been a tremendous success story for the town and that popularity will only increase with the additional new panels featured across the town.

“Peterhead really does have a fascinating history and having this sort of engaging attraction showcasing its heritage while getting people out doing a spot of healthy walking is a win-win for us all.”