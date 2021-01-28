Mourning family of father-of-three Scott Cowie launches online fundraiser for Roxburghe House Hospice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The grieving family of a Peterhead father-of-three who died after a 16-month cancer battle are raising money for the hospice which looked after him.

Scott Cowie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer known as round cell tumours in September 2019.

He died this month, aged 31, at Roxburghe House hospice in Aberdeen, leaving behind wife Laura Cowie, stepdaughter Sophie, 12, and daughters Wynter, nine, and three-year-old Lotti.

Mrs Cowie, 31, has launched an online donation page in aid of Roxburghe House as the public could not attend his funeral.

She said his family will be “eternally grateful” for the support and care staff there provided for her husband.

“He felt at ease there and was treated with dignity, and given the highest quality of care imaginable,” she wrote.

“They all went above and beyond for him. The staff were just amazing, so kind and caring.

“The doctors, nurses, support staff and volunteers deserve all the credit they can get and more.

“Scott’s family will always be eternally grateful for the team Roxburghe house.”

Mr Cowie, who worked offshore before his aggressive illness, was given 18 months to live after his diagnosis.

His wife, a support worker, has been his carer for the past 18 months, but he had multiple stays at Roxburghe House during that time too.

People can donate on the Just Giving website.