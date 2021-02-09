Masked man smashed north-east OAP’s window, then forced him to hand over cash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A masked thug turned up at a terrified pensioner’s home, smashed a window and demanded money.

Steven Craig, known as McGee, knocked on the 78-year-old’s door in Peterhead and when he did not answer, he smashed the door window, reached in and grabbed him.

The 32-year-old demanded cash from his petrified victim, who let him in and gave him an envelope of money.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 9am on Friday January 8, the complainer, who is 78 years old and does not know McGee, was watching TV alone.

“He heard a knock at his door but he was afraid to answer it. He then saw movement at the window followed by knocking on the window and the letterbox being rattled.

“Shortly after that, he heard the door window being smashed. McGee reached through the broken window, seized hold of the complainer while shouting ‘I want money from you’.”

A neighbour called the police. McGee was soon caught and an envelope containing £174.45 was recovered, as well as the pensioner’s wallet.

McGee, a prisoner, pleaded guilty to assault to injury and robbery.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.