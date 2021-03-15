Hopes new £285,000 performance space will boost north-east town centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work to breathe new life into a north-east town centre will begin on site next week – almost a year behind schedule.

The creation of a £285,000 stage for public performances is at the heart of the regeneration of Drummers Corner in Peterhead.

Thousands took part in a consultation to decide how money should be spent on the town centre.

Now site set-up and groundworks on the chosen scheme are due to start on Monday, March 22, with hopes the entire project can be completed in July.

Since 2015, more than £106,000 had been spent on the Drummers Corner project, on consultations, surveys and drawings.

Buchan area committee vice-chairwoman and Peterhead councillor, Dianne Beagrie, has high hopes for the project.

She said: “Visual artist Fergus Dunnet has created some stunning Peterhead-inspired glass artwork for the new public seating and glass panels on the new ‘Drum’.

“The bench panel designs use boats from different periods in our port’s rich history to explore the experience of living by the sea and the incredible endeavour of the people of Peterhead.

“Together with the installation of new public seating, paving, lighting and power supplies, these improvements will make a tremendous difference to our town centre for local residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

The decision to upgrade Drummers Corner was identified as a priority project as part of the Choose Peterhead initiative, which more than 4,000 residents engaged with.

It found there was an appetite for its revamp into a public space capable of hosting public performances and accommodating a programme of events.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

The local authority says the combined efforts of local people, community groups, business owners, itself, Rediscover Peterhead and the recently launched Invest in Peterhead initiative have raised the town’s profile, enhanced its reputation and cemented its position as the vibrant economic heart of Buchan.

As a designated “performance space”, the latest enhancement will feature a raised podium with disabled access and a drainage system with a maritime design etched into it.

The scheme includes plans for seven stone seats, five tree guards, three lamps, 20 low-energy lights, five electrical points, a pop-up electrical unit, eight artworks and a CCTV camera pole to link to the town’s new system.

Aberdeenshire Council signed a contract with Bridge of Don-based KW Contractors in February 2020 to carry out the project at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.

And a Drummers Corner Events Group will be set up to manage bookings for the performance space.

The work is part-funded by a £145,000 grant from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.