Obituary: Former chief rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Lord Jonathan Sacks represented his community as Britain’s chief rabbi for more than two decades.

Born in 1948, the Orthodox Jew was chosen to head up the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth – the figurehead of British Jews – in 1991.

This work made him a prominent figure in the media, making regular contributions to radio and TV broadcasts, including BBC Radio 4’s Thought For The Day programme.

He was made a crossbench life peer in 2009 in recognition of his efforts.

While studying at Cambridge, Sacks made a trip to New York to meet Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who was widely considered one of the most prominent Jewish leaders of his time.

During this meeting, he urged Sacks to enter the rabbinate – prompting him to resume his studies to reach this goal.

He was first appointed as Rabbi for the Golders Green synagogue in London in 1978, before moving to the city’s Western Marble Arch Synagogue.

Sacks also spent six years serving as principal of Jews’ College, ahead of his induction to the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth – a role he held until 2013.

Through his work, he became a visiting professor at a number of universities across the world and wrote a total of 25 books on religion and the role it plays in society.

He became a Knight Bachelor in 2005 and was given a life peerage in 2009.

A statement on his Twitter page reported he died in the early hours of Saturday aged 72, one month after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Taylor, and their three children.

Current chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the world had lost an “intellectual giant who had a transformative global impact”.

He added: “Rabbi Lord Sacks was an extraordinary ambassador for Judaism, helping many to understand and be proud of their heritage.”

United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth board of deputies president Marie van der Zyl described Sacks as a “giant of both the Jewish community and wider society”.

She added: “His astounding intellect and courageous moral voice were a blessing to all who encountered him in person, in writing or in broadcast.

“His outstanding tenure as chief rabbi led to a revolution in Jewish life and learning which has ensured his legacy will pass not just through his own beloved family, but through generations of our community’s young people too.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “His leadership had a profound impact on our whole country and across the world.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Jewish community. May his memory be a blessing.”

Controller of BBC Radio 4, Mohit Bakaya, said: “Rabbi Lord Sacks was a man of great intellect, humanity and warmth.

“He brought all of that to Radio 4 through some of the most erudite Thought For The Days as well as a landmark series on morality.

“I know he’ll be missed by listeners as well as those of us at the BBC who worked with him.”