Obituary: Former Aberdeen Journals photographer Nick Anderson dies aged 77

Award-winning former Aberdeen Journals photographer Nick Anderson will be remembered as a quiet and private professional.

Mr Anderson, who joined the Evening Express as a photographer in the 1960s, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this month, aged 77.

He followed in his father Ian’s footsteps to join the photographic team at Aberdeen Journals, where he spent more than 30 years.

During his career he gained the respect of peers throughout the profession and picked up a national accolade.

Charlie Flett, a colleague on the photographic team, said: “He worked under me at the Journals at that time and he was a nice chap.

“He was very nice, efficient and very good at his job and a very personal and private man. His own man as it were.”

In 1999, Mr Anderson, who was working for the Evening Express at the time, won a top award for a dramatic shot capturing the moment a man surrendered to armed police after holding his former wife hostage during a six-hour siege in the city’s Northfield Place.

At the time Mr Anderson, then 56, said he came close to missing the moment because it was taken with the last frame on his roll of film.

He said: “I was taking photographs throughout the day and hadn’t really checked the numbers on my film.

“By the time the guy walked out, I pushed the button and ran out of film. It was a horrible feeling.

“Luckily enough, it was the right photo, but I was a bit scared when I was processing the film.”

The image secured Mr Anderson Best News Picture of 1999 in the Bell’s Press Photography Awards – beating entries from national newspapers and freelances from all over Scotland.

He was a husband to Marion, father of Greg, Neil and Leigh, husband of the late Kathy and step-father to James and Gary, brother of Jude and a much-loved grandfather.

His funeral will be held in private on Friday.