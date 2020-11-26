Co-creator of the Ice Bucket Challenge Patrick Quinn has died aged 37

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of the men who helped launch a social media campaign that raised hundreds of millions for neurological disease has died aged 37.

Patrick Quinn, who was born in New York served as the co-founder for the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS campaign following his own diagnosis and subsequent battle with motor neuron disease.

The campaign raised more than £163 million for medical research into the rapidly progressive group of neurological diseases.

Diagnosed back in 2013, Mr Quinn helped popularise the challenge and was joined by many famous faces the world over including Lewis Hamilton, Justin Timberlake, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise.

A year after his diagnosis the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral across the world on social media, millions took to posting videos and photos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads while urging donations to ALS research.

After the 37-year-olds death on Sunday, messages of thanks and condolence have poured into his family via social media.

Many thanked him for the attention he drew to the disease and the growing need for a cure.

Currently it is thought that around 12 to 15 thousand Americans may have the disease with an estimated 5-10% of cases are believed to be hereditary – the cause of which is currently unknown and without a cure.

Nominated alongside fellow motor neurone disease activist Peter Frates, who died from the condition last year aged 34, the duo had been the recipients of many awards for their joint efforts including a nomination for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2014.

In a statement, the ALS Association said “The Ice Bucket challenge dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expansion of care for people with ALS, and greater investment by the government in ALS research.

“Pat changed the trajectory of the fight against ALS forever. He inspired millions to get involved and care about people who are living with ALS.”