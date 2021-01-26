Obituary: Former Dons player Barrie Mitchell dies aged 73

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

During a successful career, albeit one blighted by ill-timed injuries, Barrie Mitchell played for Aberdeen, won silverware and lined-up against Pele and Beckenbauer.

The forward, who has died at the age of 73, was part of the 1968 Scottish Cup winning Dunfermline Athletic side.

Born in 1947 in the north-east, he rejected the advances of Arsenal as a youth to join Aberdeen’s Sunnybank FC before moving-on to Arbroath.

Having only played a handful of games for the Second Division side, he made headlines as he signed for Dunfermline for a then record fee of £13,000.

He endured a difficult first season at the club – breaking a bone in his foot and injuring himself in a car crash – but after scoring his first goal recovered to become a first-team regular.

Mr Mitchell made his European debut against Olympiakos, scoring and then being sent off in the first leg of the contest.

The red card earned him the unwished for honour of becoming the first British player to receive a three-match ban from UEFA.

He spent five years with the Fifers before moving back to the Granite City to sign for the Dons.

His transfer brought much-needed funds to Dunfermline, for whom he had scored 40 goals in 177 appearances.

But in a case of history repeating itself, injury blighted his Aberdeen career before it even began.

He had suffered a slipped disc, with the injury inhibiting one of his most important attributes – speed – and he spent just a single season with the team, leaving in 1974.

Next up were Tranmere Rovers, with whom he enjoyed three seasons at Prenton Park, and he returned to Merseyside following his retirement to establish a popular pub named the Coach and Horses.

Before that, however, there spells at the Vancouver Whitecaps, Preston North End, York City, Morton and Wigan Athletic.

It was while in Canada that he faced-off against some of the greatest players to ever kick a ball.

He lined-up against Pele, Eusebio, George Best and Franz Beckenbauer, scoring a winning goal in a match against the New York Cosmos.