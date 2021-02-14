Hollywood legend Lynn Stalmaster remembered as first casting director to pick up Oscar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hollywood legend Lynn Stalmaster has been remembered by those in the film industry following his death at the age of 93.

The first casting director to receive an Academy Award, Stalmaster worked in film for more than 60 years and helped launch the career of some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

He worked on 400 productions, including big-budget silver screen and TV successes, such as The Thomas Crown Affair, The Untouchables and Roots.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Stalmaster started out working as an actor in 1950s war movies like The Steel Helmet and The Flying Leatherheads before quickly moving into casting.

He became an independent casting director and worked from 1955 to 2017 on some of Hollywood’s most iconic cinema classics such as Fiddler on the Roof, Deliverance and Harold and Maude.

Stalmaster is famous for pushing for Dustin Hoffman to be given the lead role in 1968’s The Graduate, which would later catapult Hoffman to superstardom.

He also discovered Superman actor Christopher Reeve, who he saw act a small part in a play starring Katherine Hepburn.

Born in 1927, Stalmaster was recognised with an Oscar by the Academy in 2016.

Presented by actor Jeff Bridges, who Stalmaster cast in 1973’s The Iceman Cometh, he said the casting director had not only helped his career, but that of his brother Beau Bridges and father Lloyd Bridges.

Receiving the award, an emotional Stalmaster said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be standing here.

“I had the opportunity to collaborate with many of the most gifted directors in film history. They were always open to a new talent they’d never encountered.

“And incidentally, ‘open’ is one of my favourite words, because as I’ve said many times, you never know where or when you will find the answer. And I’ve found the answer in some very strange places.”