Obituary: Former Sheriff, James Taylor has died aged 70 in his home town of Nairn

A former Sheriff who spent his life dedicated to both the law and his love of music has died aged 70.

James Taylor, who was born in Inverness and lived in Nairn, died on March 9 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

As a youngster he attended Nairn Academy picking up a number of academic accolades before going on to study chemistry at Aberdeen University.

While at the institution he uncovered not just his love of golf but a new career path, changing lanes and studying law he went on to have a lengthy career within the discipline.

With the small issue of funding his law studies becoming increasingly apparent he turned to one of the great loves of his life, music.

Setting up his own travelling disco and establishing himself as a well-known figure around the Granite City as a DJ, he was able to pay for his foray into law.

After years working in law offices around Aberdeen, he and his wife Lesley moved their young family to Glasgow.

Establishing his reputation as a professional capable of handling complex and long-running cases, he worked on inquiries into high-profile incidents such as the Piper Alpha disaster and the Dunblane School killings.

After stints working as a sheriff in both Edinburgh and Glasgow, in 2005 he was appointed Sheriff Principal at Glasgow and Strathkelvin.

Presiding over one of Europe’s busiest courts and obtaining a doctorate in law from Glasgow University – led Strathclyde University to lean on his experience and invite him to teach as a visiting professor.

As part of the board that reviewed Scottish courts and law, Mr Taylor helped shape the revised Civil Courts Act in 2014.

In his review he set out to tackle issues such as the costs regime, and increasing transparency and fairness.

Retiring as Sheriff Principal in 2011, he spent the next seven years completing his review of court proceedings in the country which were then brought before the Scottish Parliament.

Moving back to his boyhood home of Nairn in 2013, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer but continued to spend his time playing golf and serving as a church elder.

He is survived by his wife Lesley, his sons Andrew and Robbie, and grandchildren, Angus and Calum.