Ronnie Tough, solicitor who backed Timex strikers, dies after long illness

Ronnie Tough’s love of football was matched only by his passion for social justice.

The Dundee solicitor, who has died after a long illness, was a Scottish cup winner at school level and and a staunch advocate for striking Timex workers.

In his long legal career, Mr Tough acted as defence solicitor to hundreds of people appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Social outlook

His son David said he will be remembered as a man with a strong social conscience.

Ronald Tough was born in Inverness in 1957 to James and Elsie Tough. The family moved to Drumnadrochit where James ran the Royal British Legion (Scotland) club and Elsie was a nurse.

Mr Tough began his secondary education at Glen Urquhart High School, Drumnadrochit, but had ambitions to go into law and moved to Inverness High School where Latin was taught.

A love of sport

He had played football and shinty at Glen Urquhart and took his love of sport with him to Inverness. He was part of the Inverness High School side that won the Scottish Schools Cup for football.

Mr Tough left school in 1975 to study law at Dundee University during which time he continued to play football.

After graduation LLB (Hons) in 1979 he began a legal apprenticeship with Clark Oliver in Arbroath.

He had a spell with Angus Council before joining Thornton Oliver in Dundee.

Legal partnership

Mr Tough then moved to Blackadder, Reid and Johnston, Reform Street, Dundee, before going into partnership with the firm of McGinley, Milne and McDonagh in Cowgate, in the city.

One of the partners there was Michael McGinley, who was closely allied to the Labour movement.

Mr Tough shared his socialist outloook but never sought membership of any political party.

Timex dispute

Mr McGinley acted as legal adviser to striking Timex workers and Mr Tough provided legal defence in at least one high-profile case arising from the tension created in the city by the dispute.

Mr Tough later ran his own legal practice in the city and also had spells working with, among others, Bob Bruce and Mike Short.

In recent years he had been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

In the early part of his legal career, Mr Tough played football for Kelso AFC in Dundee and had a brief spell at Tayport when they were still amateurs. He was also an avid Dundee United supporter.

Mr Tough and Helen were divorced and he is survived by his son David and his mother.

David said there will be no formal funeral and his father’s ashes will be taken to Drumnadrochit for a family event.