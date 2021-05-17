Wood turning showman Patrick Forsyth who drew crowds in Fraserburgh dies aged 89

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Craftsman Patrick Forysth, who has died aged 89, thrilled generations in Fraserburgh with his wood-working street shows.

He was famed for his ability to make a wooden egg cup in three minutes and locals and tourists would gather to watch him work.

Patrick, who ran a shop off Broad Street, later broke into the export market by selling hundreds of stools to customers across Europe.

While Patrick created the furniture, his wife Dorothy would decorate them with characters and sayings.

Their firm was called and P and D Forsyth and also became famous for creating weather-proof house signs which were exported around the world.

Mr Forsyth’s daughter, Patricia Dingley, said although he gave up the shop about 20 years ago, he never fully retired.

“He continued to make house signs, and really anything in wood. He took a great pride in experimenting with different techniques to make the signs more weather resistant.

Patrick Forsyth was born in Fraserburgh and educated at the infant school, central school and then Fraserbrugh Academy.

When he left school at 15, he went to work at Consolidated Pneumatic Toolworks before serving his time as a cabinet maker with department store Benzie and Miller.

After National Service with the RAF, Patrick had a spell working around Scotland on the massive post-war hydro-electric dam building programme.

In 1960, he met his future wife, Dorothy, in a dance hall in Aberdeen and they were married a year later in Crescent Hotel, Aberdeen.

The couple set up home in Fraserburgh and Patrick’s business acumen soon identified a growth market.

He noticed many huge pre-war dining tables coming onto the market and set about downsizing them for modern tastes.

In 1970, Patrick and Dorothy set up their Broad Street craft shop. Patrick expanded his skill set by teaching himself wood turning.

In summer, he would set up his lathe outside the shop and make egg cups for locals and visitors. Dorothy would complete the show by burning customers’ names onto the souvenirs.

Another manufacturing line was spurtles before the couple began making house signs which were sold to customers around the world by mail order.

Craft shows

In their retirement, Patrick and Dorothy toured craft shows around Scotland, giving demonstrations, selling products and acting as competition judges.

Patrick’s funeral took place in Fraserburgh on May 14.

Patrick and Dorothy have two children Patricia and Peter, grandchildren Peter, Pamela (deceased) and Allana and great-grandchildren, Kieran, Brandon, Lochlan, Harrison, Finn and Aurora.

The family’s announcement can be read here.