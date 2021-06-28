Former teacher and Speyside radio host Lewis Thomson dies aged 72

Speyside radio personality Lewis Thomson, who had a teaching career in Perth and West Lothian, has died aged 72.

He hosted three weekly shows on Speysound Radio including Star Maker, which gave many young bands coverage.

Lewis also presented the documentary programme Out and About, and Musica Mundi.

He was a volunteer with Speyside and Badenoch Community Transport, taking elderly people shopping and for fish and chips in Aviemore.

Lewis and his wife Maureen were in the process of retiring when they moved to Speyside in 2006 but Maureen died two years later.

He considered moving back to the Central Belt but came to the conclusion he should remain in Kincraig, where he soon immersed himself in the community.

David Lewis Thomson, the youngest of three children, was born in St Andrews on July 20, 1948, one of the very first NHS babies.

His early years were spent in Newport-on-Tay where he attended the local primary before going to Madras College, St Andrews.

He progressed to a general degree at St Andrews University, studying Scottish history, Russian, German and philosophy.

Lewis took a particular interest in Scottish history and was a lifelong supporter of Scottish independence.

It was at St Andrews University that his was introduced to Maureen by his cousin Malcolm at a Seekers concert and the two started dating.

They married at St Margaret’s Church, Barnhill, Dundee, in June 1970 when Lewis was in the final year of his degree and Maureen was a year ahead doing teacher training.

Lewis undertook teacher training in Dundee before taking up a post in Helmsdale, Caithness.

He later transferred to Robert Douglas Memorial School in Scone before being appointed headteacher at Almondbank School in Livingston, a position he held for 25 years.

The couple had often taken holidays on Speyside and in 2006 moved into their dream home in Kincraig.

Shortly after, however, Maureen took ill with cancer and lost her battle in 2008.

Lewis’s son, Rob, said: “He filled his life with many different interests, immersing himself in the community.

“This included volunteering in the community transport scheme: helping those who needed a lift; taking the elderly of Speyside not only shopping but also for fish and chips at the Happy Haggis in Aviemore.”

Musical duo

Lewis formed a musical duo with his friend Tina Docherty, organising a monthly ceilidh and performing on bagpipes and keyboard. He also became heavily involved with the Humanist Society Scotland.

He carried our voluntary work through the Rotary Club and was a volunteer at Grantown Museum.

