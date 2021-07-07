Ellon people turn out to honour Wattie Gill who has died aged 81

In summer, Wattie Gill would cut the grass of his neighbours in Ellon. In winter he would clear snow from their paths.

So when the retired farmworker died, residents lined the streets in tribute to a man who had contributed so much to the community.

Wattie was a musician and entertainer, a bowling club office-bearer, Probus Club member, wine maker and gardener.

For 15 years in a row he won the prize for the best tray of fruit at the Turriff Show.

Over his lifetime, the 81-year-old donated 174 pints of blood to the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service.

Wattie was born and grew up in New Pitsligo with his brother Jimmy and sister Nancy.

He was educated at Bonnykelly, New Aberdour, then Ellon Academy. When he left school he initially worked with his grandfather at Logiefair near Gamrie.

In a lifetime in farming, Wattie worked at Auquhadlie, Auchnagatt, until he was married, then Roundhillock, Peterhead, and finally at Hayhillock Farm, near Ellon, for 32 years.

Marriage

In 1961 he met and married Sylvia and went on to have three children, Sandy, Sylvia and Shirley. They went on to have 60 years of marriage.

As a boy his father, Walter, bought Wattie an accordion and he learned to play by ear. It was with same with the mouth organ and he would use his talents to entertain at clubs over many years.

In 1998, Wattie and his daughter Shirley went on to entertain the entire nation when they appeared on the Generation Game. Wattie won a leather jacket which he wore for the rest of his life.

His daughter Sylvia said: “If there was a club in Ellon, there was a good chance my father would either have been on the committee, or have been chairman or president.

“These included the Overs 60s Club, the bowling club and the Probus Club to name but a few. He was a member of Esslemont bowling club for more than 30 years and was president for 20 of those years. He was also a member of Ellon Bowling club.”

Wattie was known for his charitable character. He would volunteer to cut grass or clear snow for neighbours and was responsible for opening and closing St Mary-on-the-Rock Church in Ellon,

Benni

During his illness, Wattie was determined to keep as active as possible and could be seen walking his dog Benni through Ellon.

Sylvia said: “My father was vey active in the community, he was always ready to give his services, he was a multi-talented entertainer and always great company and more than a laugh a minute.

“‘We can’t forget the honour he felt when he was invited with my mother to meet the Queen at Balmoral. This was to recognise his work and the entertainment he provided for the community.”

