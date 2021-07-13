Stuart Imray: former Buchan vet dies aged 78

Stuart Imray, who ran veterinary practices in Strichen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, has died aged 78.

In later life, Mr Imray went on to work for the Ministry of Agriculture, and also served as a Justice of the Peace and Honorary Sheriff based at Peterhead.

William Stuart Imray was the son of Bill and Barbara Imray who farmed at Greenbrae, Auchterless.

Studies in Edinburgh

He was educated at Turriff Academy and went on to study veterinary medicine at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh.

At school, Stuart had met his future wife, Pat Finlayson. She went on to study physiotherapy at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the couple married at St Ninian’s Church, Turriff, in 1964 during the typhoid outbreak.

Stuart’s first veterinary post was at Tarland where he was on call day and night.

All Creatures Great and Small

Mrs Imray said: “In a lot of ways life was just like you see on All Creatures Great and Small on the television, although slightly more modern.”

After four years working in Tarland, the family moved to Strichen where Stuart became a practice partner. The principal partner was Iain Corrie.

He went on to become senior partner in a practice of five with surgeries in Strichen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead. They were mixed surgeries treating domestic pets and farm animals.

Ministry of Agriculture

In 1995, after 25 years in practice, Stuart joined the Ministry of Agriculture, undertaking animal welfare inspections in Aberdeen, Inverurie and across the North East.

Mrs Imray said: “Stuart was a very athletic chap. He ran and played squash. At the Royal (Dick) while studying, he was awarded a double blue for football.

“He particularly enjoyed his work as a JP and Honorary Sheriff, although he had to undergo a lot of training.”

Mr Imray is survived by his wife, children Andrew, David and Helen, daughter-in-law Amanda and grandchildren Ross, Andrew, Lewis and Logan.

