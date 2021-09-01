Mike Wilson: Former Rhynie headteacher and rock drummer dies aged 71

Mike Wilson, former headteacher at Rhynie Primary School, has died after a short illness aged 71.

He had also been the drummer in a rock band, was a keen skier, gardener, fisherman and caravanner.

Mike was headteacher at Rhynie for 28 years after previous teaching posts at Dunnottar in Stonehaven and then Newtonhill.

Early life

He was brought up at Craigie Park, Aberdeen, by his parents Catherine and Eric with his brother Eric.

Mike was educated at Mile End Primary School and then Aberdeen Grammar School. He graduated from Aberdeen University in 1972.

He then undertook his masters degree at the university, studying in the evenings and at weekends while working as a teacher. He graduated with his masters degree in education in 1987.

In the 1960s and early 1970s Mike was drummer with the band Mr Fantasy and played gigs around Aberdeen.

He met his future wife, Muriel, while he was playing in the band. The couple married in 1975 and went on to have three children and two grandchildren.

Mike’s first teaching post was at Dunnottar between 1972 and 1975.

Newtonhill

The couple bought a house in Newtonhill in 1975 and Mike transferred to the primary there, where he taught for two years.

In 1977, Mike was appointed headteacher at Rhynie and the couple moved north. They lived there until 1990 when the family moved back to Aberdeen.

He commuted to Rhynie from Aberdeen until he retired in 2005 aged 55.

After retiring from teaching, Mike took on several part-time jobs including voluntary driving and even a paper round.

He was a longstanding member of the Caravan Club and spent many weekends travelling around Scotland with his family.

In summer, during holidays from school, the family took extended breaks in Europe with their caravan.

He skied at Aviemore and Glenshee, golfed at Craibstone and was a fresh water and sea fisherman.

Allotment

In later years, Mike had an allotment at Bucksburn where he grew vegetables.

Mike and Muriel had a holiday apartment in southern Spain where they spent the winter months to escape the Scottish weather.

He loved his dogs and had several including Penny a black labrador, Shane a golden retriever, Nester a bearded collie and finally Perry who was rescued from Spain and is the current family dog.

