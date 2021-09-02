Obituary: Watson Smith, who helped develop Ellon United, dies aged 71

A celebration of the life of Watson Smith, who played a pivotal role in the life of Ellon United JFC, will take place at New Inn Hotel, Ellon, on Wednesday, September 8.

Watson, who was 71, collapsed outside Pittodrie on August 26 before he was due to watch Aberdeen play FK Qarabag.

He was a fervent football supporter, an enthusiastic backer of the amateur game in the North-east, but was most closely associated with Ellon United.

Over many decades, he also played a hands-on part in the development of the club.

Watson, a master joiner made a significant contribution to the construction of the side’s Modley Park, the establishment of the social club in Hospital Road and, later, the development of the sports complex at the Meadows.

He attended Ellon Academy and went on to forge a successful career as a master joiner running his own business.

Watson and his wife Linda, who would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, September 4, had one daughter, Suzanne, who shared his love of football.

Although he supported Ellon United in many ways, Watson was a frequent visitor to Pittodrie and also harboured a great affection for Tottenham Hotspur.

His friend, Jack Nixon said: “The irony of Watson, a fervent football supporter, passing away outside the football stadium would not be lost on his many friends in the game who enjoyed his passion for soccer in the Aberdeen area, where he was known in all circles of the sport he had followed since a young boy.

“But Watson was not simply a football fan. In all his 71 years in Ellon, he made his mark as a decent, friendly, outgoing man who had a kind word for all who came to know him, as a pupil of Ellon Academy and then as a successful master joiner in his own business for many years in the town and the surrounding area.”

Watson also provided encouragement for Ellon’s walking football team based at the Meadows.

He had a spell as a player with Ellon and, during the 1970s and 1980s, served as club president.

A club spokesperson said: “Watson will be sorely missed but his contribution to Ellon United will not be forgotten. Ellon United has suffered a massive loss with his passing.”

