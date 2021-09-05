Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Obituaries

William Smith, former Burghead and Ullapool hotelier, dies aged 91

By Chris Ferguson
September 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Former hotelier William Smith.
Former hotelier William Smith.

William (Bill) Smith, who owned hotels in both Burghead and Ullapool, has died aged 91 at his home in Inverness.

Bill was born in Dalmally, Argyllshire, and was educated at Oban High School where he excelled at athletics.

In their later life, his parents had run the Delnashaugh Hotel, Ballindalloch from where Bill got his interest in the tourist trade.

Bill spent his two years’ National Service with the RAF military police in Cyprus. When he returned to Scotland, he found work in the kitchens of the Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh, before joining North British Hotels’ trainee management programme.

William Smith during his National Service days.

His first post was at Cluny House Hotel, Forres, where he met his future wife, Chris, who was working in the hotel’s office. They married in Inverness in 1957 and held their reception at the Palace Hotel.

After management positions on Arran and in East Kilbride, the couple moved to Ullapool to take over the running of the Caledonian Hotel.

They then bought their own hotel, the Commercial in Burghead, in 1964 and ran it for eight years.

Keen golfer: William Smith.

In the early 1970s, Bill and Chris returned to Ullapool to take over the Arch Inn which they owned for almost 20 years.

Bill was very involved in the community – he was a member of Lochbroom Community Council, volunteered with the Coastguard Auxillary for 16 years, and was Royal British Legion Scotland, Lochbroom Branch treasurer for over 35 years.

He was also active in Wester Ross Tourist Association and Wester Ross Hoteliers’ Association.

A flair for golf saw Bill win various trophies in his younger years. In later life he was a captain of Bonar Bridge Golf Club, where he scored his only hole in one, and was instrumental in helping establish Ullapool Golf Club.

William Smith during his Coastguard service.

After retiring from the Arch Inn at the age of 60, Bill worked with the DVLC testing centre, both in Ullapool and on the mobile unit, travelling around the north of the country. He retired from this in his mid 80s.

Bill’s biggest passion in life was football. He was an ardent Rangers fan all his life, first attending Ibrox as a child with his father.

He was involved with Burghead Thistle and Ullapool Football Clubs, was a referee in the junior leagues, and after moving to Inverness, enjoyed visits to Victoria Park to watch Ross County.

Bill leaves behind his wife Chris, daughters Fiona and Lynne, sons-in-law Greg and Andrew, and grandchildren Gavin, Sheena, Aiden and Rohan.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]