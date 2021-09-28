Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Obituaries

Obituary: Former Inverness primary school teacher Sylvia Nicholas

By Chris Ferguson
September 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sylvia Nicholas.

Sylvia Nicholas, who survived the Swansea blitz and went on to pursue a teaching career in Inverness, has died aged 87.

She was a native Welsh speaker whose family home was bombed in 1940.

It was feared Sylvia, who was six at the time, had perished in the attack. She was found covered covered in glass and dust but recovered.

Evacuation

She was later evacuated to the comparative safety of her aunt’s home in Aberystwyth on the coast of Wales, where she completed her education.

Much later in life, Sylvia and her husband David, fell in love with the Highlands, and made the area their home.

Sylvia Hettie Nicholas was born in Swansea on June 2, 1934 to Horace and Anne Davies.

He father was a coal exporter and her mother was a dentist.

Teacher training

She completed her education at Ardwyn Grammmar School in Aberystwyth and then went on to study at teacher training college in Wrexham.

Her first teaching post was in a school in a Warwickshire village where a new coal mine had opened. The pupils were predominantly the children of Scots miners who had moved south.

In 1956, she married David Nicholas, a medic in the RAF, who she had met while living in Aberystwyth.

RAF Kinloss

The couple then embarked on a series of postings which would eventually lead them to RAF Kinloss.

They were based at the RAF station in Libya for two years, where son Gareth was born in 1958, before returning to south Wales then a further posting in London.

In 1968, David began work at RAF Kinloss and the couple’s daughter, Debbie was born at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, the following year.

Cold War

The family moved to Berlin in 1972 at the height of the Cold War and at a time when Second World War damage was still evident in the city.

Gareth said: “My parents loved their time at Kinloss and, in particular, my mother was impressed by the Scottish education system.

“They bought and house in Inverness and settled down in an area they loved after my father left the RAF.”

David began work in the medical records department at Raigmore Hospital, while Sylvia converted her teaching qualifications to meet Scottish requirements.

Lochardil primary

She joined the supply rota at Central and Drummond primary schools before becoming a full-time teacher at Lochardil school in Inverness, teaching mainly primary ones and twos from 1973 onwards.

Sylvia retired in 1993 and her husband, David, died the same year.

She  was a keen badminton player, a member of the Church of Scotland Guild, a supporter of Inverness Toy Library, and, for many years volunteered at Inverness Music Festival.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]