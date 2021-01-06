Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics

In Pictures: Trump supporters storm US Capitol in fiery scenes

by David Walker
January 6, 2021, 9:24 pm Updated: January 6, 2021, 9:25 pm
© AP

America faces another day of unrest as Donald Trump supporters have stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Protestors clashed violently with police before breaching barricades and entering the building.

Mr Trump had previously urged his supporters to travel to Washington to protest over Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

Both chambers of Congress were forced into an abrupt recess by the protests as they were debating the Electoral College vote that gave Mr Biden the presidency.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A police officer has eyes flushed with water after a confrontation with demonstrators, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock<br />Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protestors attempt break into the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock<br />A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress
U.S. Capitol Police secure a door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock<br />A person is removed on a stretchee as US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA,<br />Electoral College protests, Washington DC, USA – 06 Jan 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock<br />Supporters as US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock <br />United States Senator Rick Scott (Republican of Florida), left, and a staff member and other Senators evacuate to a safe place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building<img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-1974295" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/01/11695272c_37432167-558x372.jpg" alt="" width="558" height="372" />Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock Members of a Secret Service tactical team arrive as Senators evacuate to a safe place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building

 

