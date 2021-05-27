Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 27

By Rachel Amery
May 27, 2021, 7:49 am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

© PA
Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP

Coming up today:

  • Nicola Sturgeon will face the first First Minister’s Questions of the new parliamentary term, with Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar, Patrick Harvie, Jim Fairlie, Meghan Gallacher, Alex Rowley and Liam McArthur all due to ask questions.
  • The Scottish Government will hold a Covid-19 debate at 2pm.
  • UK health secretary Matt Hancock will be questioned by MPs after Dominic Cummings said he was unfit for the job. He will also lead the UK Government’s 5pm coronavirus briefing.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock
  • Michael Gove is to give evidence to MPs on Covid-19 vaccine certificates at the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee.
  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Treasury permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar will give evidence to the Commons Treasury committee on Greenshill Capital.
  • The Home Office is to speak on the impact of Covid-19 on the UK immigration system up to May 2021.

In case you missed it:

Dominic Cummings MPs © PA
Dominic Cummings
