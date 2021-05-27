Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 27

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Holyrood and Westminster could be on a collision course over proposed legislation that includes controversial plans to ask voters for photographic ID.
- Scotland’s transport minister Graeme Dey admits ferry breakdowns and disruptions have been “intolerable” for islanders.
- New education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is expected to give a statement next week on the long-awaited appeals process for school qualifications.
Coming up today:
- Nicola Sturgeon will face the first First Minister’s Questions of the new parliamentary term, with Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar, Patrick Harvie, Jim Fairlie, Meghan Gallacher, Alex Rowley and Liam McArthur all due to ask questions.
- The Scottish Government will hold a Covid-19 debate at 2pm.
- UK health secretary Matt Hancock will be questioned by MPs after Dominic Cummings said he was unfit for the job. He will also lead the UK Government’s 5pm coronavirus briefing.
- Michael Gove is to give evidence to MPs on Covid-19 vaccine certificates at the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee.
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Treasury permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar will give evidence to the Commons Treasury committee on Greenshill Capital.
- The Home Office is to speak on the impact of Covid-19 on the UK immigration system up to May 2021.
In case you missed it:
- Dominic Cummings made dozens of accusations and claims at his marathon seven-hour House of Commons appearance, with Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock amongst those in the firing line.
- The SNP and the Greens could work together in a formal deal in government, the first minister announced.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled a virtual coronavirus “summit” with the devolved leaders after it was branded a “PR exercise”.
- Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admits he has “ethical, clinical and human rights concerns” about the domestic use of vaccine passports.
- Coronavirus death rates for every care home in Scotland have been revealed following criticism of attempts to keep the statistics secret.
