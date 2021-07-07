Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 7

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Douglas Ross reveals ‘emotional’ journey tailing pregnant wife in 65-mile ambulance dash.

SNP have two opposition day debates in Westminster. The first will focus on the EU Settlement Scheme, with the party calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the deadline for applications. The second is on Covid contracts where the SNP says it will challenge ‘rampant cronyism’.

Boris Johnson will face Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster this afternoon.

Anne McLaughlin MP will highlight ‘shocking failures’ in the UK Government’s immigration policy as she leads a debate in Westminster.

Labour says members of the royal family and UK ministers should boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows UN investigators to examine alleged human rights abuses.

