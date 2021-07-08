Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 8

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Lockdown leads to cut in £10 billion debt Scottish councils owe the Treasury.
- ‘Rotten to the core’ – SNP calls for immediate inquiry into coronavirus handling voted down.
- Settled status limbo left Holocaust survivor reeling with memories of her horror past.
- Boris Johnson hits out at Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘disastrous government’.
Coming up today:
- The Ministry of Defence is announcing a military contract worth £233.5 million to maintain the Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth.
- Boris Johnson is to set out details of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Commons statement amid fears the pullout of foreign troops will see the return of the Taliban.
- The UK Government is to announce a new drugs unit is to be set up to help end illegal drug-related illness and death.
In case you missed it:
- Humza Yousaf defends family trip to Harry Potter studios after Tory criticism.
- Douglas Ross reveals ‘emotional’ journey tailing pregnant wife in 65-mile ambulance dash.
- Boris Johnson branded ‘tin pot dictator’ over voter ID proposals.
- Scottish Government ‘looking very seriously’ at self-isolation rules for school children.
- The Stooshie Diary: Greta Thunberg, COP26, and my shiny new cheese slicer.
- Would Scottish independence ‘turbocharge the economy and boost wages’?