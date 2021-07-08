Thursday, July 8th 2021 Show Links
Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 8

By Rachel Amery
July 8, 2021, 8:08 am
Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Boris Johnson referendum
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Coming up today:

  • The Ministry of Defence is announcing a military contract worth £233.5 million to maintain the Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth.
  • Boris Johnson is to set out details of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Commons statement amid fears the pullout of foreign troops will see the return of the Taliban.
  • The UK Government is to announce a new drugs unit is to be set up to help end illegal drug-related illness and death.

In case you missed it:

NHS Tayside de-escalated © PA
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

