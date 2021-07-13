Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 13

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Johnson tells those racially abusing England stars to ‘crawl back under rock’.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions can be eased as planned on Monday.

The UK’s first marine park, a major experiment in “wet farming” and a project to preserve the Cairngorms landscape are among five schemes receiving a share of £50 million funding.

Climate change should be treated as an emergency in the same way as the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

