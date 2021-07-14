Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 14

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

Holyrood ministers are being urged to meet their pledge to double the payment made to needy parents as soon as possible.

More than eight out of 10 unpaid carers say they have had “no respite” since the beginning of the pandemic, research indicates.

In case you missed it: