Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics

Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 14

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Derek Healey
July 14, 2021, 7:44 am
Photo of Derek Healey
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • Holyrood ministers are being urged to meet their pledge to double the payment made to needy parents as soon as possible.
  • More than eight out of 10 unpaid carers say they have had “no respite” since the beginning of the pandemic, research indicates.

Holyrood's new MSPs

In case you missed it:

SNP majority
Ruth Davidson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal