Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 15

New this morning:
- Should MSPs pledge allegiance to The Queen? New petition calls for Holyrood oaths to be changed.
- The Stooshie Diary: Own goals will bring government more than penalties.
- Scottish Government not meeting community justice target, says watchdog.
Coming up today:
- Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto the government’s amber travel list for England from Monday.
- The number of job vacancies in the UK surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the three months to June, according to the ONS.
In case you missed it:
- Boris Johnson gave ‘racism the green light’ with refusal to back footballers taking the knee.
- Nicola Sturgeon ‘misled’ parliament over Trump money laundering probe claim, court told.
- Tories seek solution for oil and gas workers ‘trapped’ in hotel quarantine.