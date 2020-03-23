Alex Salmond acquitted of all charges following trial

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of all charges in his High Court trial.

The former First Minister had been accused of a string of sexual assaults and attempted rape.

The trial, in front of Lady Dorrian and a 15-strong jury, began at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday March 9.

Salmond, 65, of Strichen, Aberdeenshire, had denied all charges against him, having submitted a plea of not guilty.

Follow for reaction to today’s verdict: