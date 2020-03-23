Monday, March 23rd 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Alex Salmond acquitted of all charges following trial

by Cheryl Livingstone
March 23, 2020, 2:57 pm Updated: March 23, 2020, 6:15 pm
© PAAlex Salmond speaks to the media as he leaves the High Court in Edinburgh after he was cleared.
Alex Salmond speaks to the media as he leaves the High Court in Edinburgh after he was cleared.

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of all charges in his High Court trial.

The former First Minister had been accused of a string of sexual assaults and attempted rape.

The trial, in front of Lady Dorrian and a 15-strong jury, began at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday March 9.

Salmond, 65, of Strichen, Aberdeenshire, had denied all charges against him, having submitted a plea of not guilty.

Follow for reaction to today’s verdict:

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal

Breaking