Alex Salmond acquitted of all charges following trial

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of all charges in his High Court trial.
The former First Minister had been accused of a string of sexual assaults and attempted rape.
The trial, in front of Lady Dorrian and a 15-strong jury, began at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday March 9.
Salmond, 65, of Strichen, Aberdeenshire, had denied all charges against him, having submitted a plea of not guilty.
