REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 90 new cases of coronavirus recorded in north and north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 1,118

New data released by the Scottish Government shows Covid-19 cases have risen by 1,118 since yesterday.

The number of people diagnosed with the virus across the country now sits at 80,135, with 90 of those confirmed across the north and north-east of Scotland.

A further 36 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours – bringing the nation’s death toll to 3,280.

The latest statistics also confirmed that 1,198 people remain in hospital with 92 of those being treated in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,079,372 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 999,237 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 75 new cases the north-east, bringing totals in Grampian to 3,885.

In the Highlands, 14 new cases were detected with totals now confirmed at 1,268.

Totals in the Western Isles have increased to 75 after one new case was recorded since yesterday.

Orkney and Shetland have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with their total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 35 and 70 respectively.