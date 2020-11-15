Coronavirus: 61 new cases in Grampian and Highlands as Scotland’s total rises by 1,159

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 61 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows there have been 1,159 new cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,241 people were in hospital yesterday after recently being diagnosed with the virus – and 100 of them are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There have been no deaths recorded since Saturday, although the update highlights register offices are generally closed at weekends now.

On Saturday, the government confirmed 36 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus and a further 1,118 cases had been confirmed.

A regional breakdown of the figures shows there have been 52 new cases confirmed in Grampian. There have now been 3,937 positive cases in Moray and the north-east since the pandemic began.

In the Highlands, a further nine people have tested positive for the virus, taking the region’s total to 1,277.

There have been no new cases in Orkney, Western Isles or Shetland. Their totals remain at 35, 75 and 70 respectively.

On Friday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed that infection levels in Aberdeenshire were rising and that the authority area could be moved from level two to three at the next review stage.