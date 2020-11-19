REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 75 new cases recorded in north and north-east as Scotland grows by 1,089

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 75 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 1,089 new cases across the country, and 50 deaths recorded since Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 85,612, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

There have been 3,427 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The National Records of Scotland have registered 5,135 deaths where the virus was mentioned on the certificate as of Sunday.

A total of 1,212 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 85 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Track the number of cases in your area

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 62 new cases in Grampian confirmed in the past day. The north-east’s case total is now 4,124.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,322 after 11 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland’s positive cases have risen by two in the last 24 hours, and Orkney has recorded one more.

Their total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak now sits at 73 and 36 respectively.

No new cases have been registered for the Western Isles, its cases remain at 75.

Covid tier update

© PA

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will stay in tier 2 of the new lockdown system introduced earlier this month.

The announcement came amid a rise in coronavirus cases and fears the north-east regions would be placed into tier 3.

The Highlands, islands and Moray remain in level 1 and added an increase in numbers allowed to gather for outdoor socialising.

Eight people from three households are now allowed to meet.